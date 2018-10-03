Memphis Astronomical Society welcomes public to Oct. 5 meeting

The Memphis Astronomical Society will meet at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 5 at Christian Brothers University.

The meeting will be in the Assisi Hall Science Auditorium- Room 155, on the campus of Christian Brothers University at East Parkway South and Central Avenue. All MAS Programs are free and open to the general public.

Program, Part I

“Ancient Egypt – Guided by the Stars” will be presented by John Smith, continuing with a historic view of science and astronomy from previous meetings that covered ideas from Aristotle, Ptolemy, Copernicus, Kepler, Galileo and Newton.

This talk pre-dates modern science and examines the earliest roots of science, astronomy and the Gregorian calendar as it touches the geography, zoology, mythology, astrology and astronomy of ancient Egypt.

Program, Part II

Richard Townley is presenting “Cassini Mission Recap.” Last year, NASA’s Cassini-Huygens spacecraft, the first ever to orbit the planet Saturn, ended its mission. This talk is a recap of the 20-year long Cassini mission, and the discoveries it made.

Meeting details

Copies of the M.A.S. Short Course Manual, as well as the MAS handbooks, “An Amateur’s Guide to the Messier Objects (Volumes I and II),” will be available for purchase at the meeting for $5 each.

About Memphis Astronomical Society

Founded in 1953, the Memphis Astronomical Society is a non-profit public-service organization promoting interest and education in astronomy and related sciences.

For more information, email Ric@MemphisAstro.org, visit MemphisAstro.org, or write to Memphis Astronomical Society, P. O. Box 871, Cordova, TN 38088-0871.