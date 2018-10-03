King’s Daughters and Sons Home celebrates 110th anniversary

The King’s Daughters and Sons Home in Bartlett hosted a celebration on Sept. 28 to commemorate the facility’s 110th anniversary Friday. The event was 5-7 p.m. at the home, 3568 Appling Road, Bartlett.

The King’s Daughters and Sons Home celebrated a special milestone. It was 110 years ago that it opened its doors to the public, with a facility founded on the promise of compassion and devotion for every person they encounter.

“Since then, we have continued to thrive and grow,” said Administrator Nicole Wiles. ”We built a new facility in 2004 which has allowed us to care for thousands of residents and families who have become part of our Home, and our family. We cherish every resident and family member we’ve had the pleasure of serving and are fortunate to have a team of thoughtful individuals who are committed to providing a remarkable experience for our residents.”

The King’s Daughters and Sons Home is a 108- bed not-for-profit skilled nursing facility in Bartlett.

