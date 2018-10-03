Horoscopes for Oct. 7-13, 2018

See your horoscope for Oct. 7-13, 2018.

ARIES (March 21–April 20): The planets will bring significant changes and breakthroughs over the next several days, Aries. Even last-minute disruptions can’t derail your success.

TAURUS (April 21–May 21): Taurus, this will be a potent week for you, as you will be called upon to solidify and strengthen others. Help individuals find the power of their purpose.

GEMINI (May 22–June 21): Try stretching yourself creatively, Gemini. The results can be surprising when you think outside of the box and leave your comfort zone. With confidence, you can succeed.

CANCER (June 22–July 22): Cancer, be more thorough with your communications because someone might miss the memo if you do not get the point across effectively. You don’t want to repeat and follow up.

LEO (July 23–Aug. 23): Leo, some sunny days are ahead. Make the most of the positive situations you find yourself in, and don’t hesitate to share your good fortune with others.

VIRGO (Aug. 24–Sept. 22): Focus on the significance of an important task that comes your way this week, Virgo. There is meaning behind this work, and you must discover it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23): Mischief makers are in full force, Libra. You aren’t quite sure if you are ready to jump into the frivolity this week. Keep your space until you decide how to proceed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 22): Scorpio, be honest with yourself and others when prompted for feedback. Your honesty will be a feather in your cap, and others will appreciate your straightforward approach.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23–Dec. 21): Sagittarius, important shifts and movements this week can turn everything you have been working toward on its head. Remain calm and patient to see things through.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 20): Unforeseen circumstances leave you feeling a bit weary, Capricorn. You should cling to someone who has his or her feet firmly planted on the ground for support.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21–Feb. 18): Aquarius, build more bridges that give you access to influence. This will help you see plans through at work, and this success will spill over into your personal life.

PISCES (Feb. 19–March 20): Pisces, explosive energy can come your way if you are willing and able to welcome it. Others may be inspired by what you accomplish.

Famous birthdays

Oct. 7: Toni Braxton, singer (51)

Oct. 8: Bruno Mars, singer (33)

Oct. 9: Bella Hadid, model (22)

Oct. 10: Dale Earnhardt Jr., athlete (44)

Oct. 11: Matt Bomer, actor (41)

Oct. 12: Tyler Blackburn, actor (32)

Oct. 13: Kate Walsh, actress (51)