New Neighbors announces October events

The next New Neighbors luncheon will be Oct. 17 at the Bonefish Grill in Collierville. The speaker will be Public Relations Officer Lt. David Townsend, who will discuss personal safety.

Attendees are requested to bring donations for Dress for Success, a non-profit organization that provides interview and work appropriate attire, confidence boosts and career development to low-income women making the transition to the workplace.

Since its inception, Dress for Success has served more than 11,000 women in the Memphis Metropolitan Area. Recently they have begun collecting gently used men’s clothing in collaboration with the Memphis Suit Project.

The New Neighbors Coffee/Welcome will be Oct. 11 at the home of Carleita Domann in Collierville. Members and those who are interested in becoming members are invited. For more information, call (901) 759-5820.

New Neighbors is a nonprofit organization of “neighbors meeting neighbors through social activities and community service.” Members are from the greater Memphis, Tenn., metropolitan area. Social activities may include sports, reading, games, movies and more, and they serve their communities in volunteering and fundraising.

For more information, call (901) 759-8520, email information@newneighbors.org, visit the website at newneighbors.org, visit the Facebook page at facebook.com/NewNeighborsTN or write a letter to New Neighbors, Attn: Information Request, 9245 Poplar Ave., Suite 5, PMB #210, Germantown, TN 38138.