Holiday Mail for Heroes program kicks off

First Citizens National Bank and the American Red Cross recently kicked-off the annual Holiday Mail for Heroes campaign. They are asking the community to join them in saying “Thank you” to our local heroes by participating in Holiday Mail for Heroes.

This program asks community members to send messages of thanks to military members, veterans and first responders. Anyone can participate by making cards or simply signing cards – businesses, religious groups, community organizations, individuals, families and others. The cards are then dropped off at your nearest First Citizens National Bank now through Oct. 19

Cards will be distributed in early December to military units, veterans, firefighters, law enforcement and other first responders throughout our community.

Participating in this program is an easy but meaningful way to give something that means something.

For more information on how to get involved, contact the American Red Cross of the Mid-South: Call David Compton at (901) 483-6860 or email david.compton2@redcross.org.

For general information about the American Red Cross,visit redcross.org. For more information on First Citizens National Bank, visit firstcnb.com.