Gold Star families — a time to remember

Dear Editor,

On Sunday, Sept. 30, Americans across the nation will observe National Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day.

The special observance dates from June 23, 1936, when the U.S. Congress passed a joint resolution designating the last Sunday in September as a day to recognize and honor those who have lost a son or daughter who died in the line of duty while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

At Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care, we make it a special point to honor America’s veterans throughout the year. We understand what it means to lose someone dear, and the importance of finding ways to honor the memory of those who have passed and cope with their loss.

We encourage our fellow citizens to join us as we remember the sacrifices of the fallen and offer strength and moral support to their friends and loved ones.

Sandra Johnson

Executive Director

Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care’s Memphis regional office