Drive-thru voter registration to recur on Sept. 29

In commemoration of National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 25, the Shelby County Election Commission (SCEC) held Drive-Thru Voter Registration Events in several parks throughout the Mid-South.

For those who couldn’t make it on Sept. 25, the event will recur this Saturday. Locations and operating hours are listed below.

The idea is that people won’t have to get out of their cars to register to vote. There will be a lane inside the parking areas in each park and once a car reaches the front of the line, SCEC employees will be ready to hand the driver a voter registration application. After filling out the application and signing it, the driver can simply hand it back to an SCEC representative and hit the road.

People can expect their registration cards to arrive by mail. Remember, it’s not necessary to present a voter registration card at the polls. The card lists helpful information like your precinct and polling locations and which city or county district your address is assigned, to make it easy for you to research candidates who want to represent you in government.

Early voting for the Nov. 6 State, Federal and Election starts on Oct. 17.

Parks with drive-thru registration from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 29 include:

Audubon Park on Poplar/Perkins; enter from Perkins Road (East Memphis)

Charjean Park at 2601 Ketchum Rd. (South Memphis)

Douglass Park at 1616 Ash Rd. (Southwest Memphis)

Heroes Park at 4580 Riverdale Rd. (Hickory Hill)

Johnson Road Park at 2970 Johnson Road (Germantown)

Polly Williams Park at 3888 Auburn Rd. (North Memphis)

Oakhaven Park at 3875 Bishops Bridge Rd. (Whitehaven)