Bolton High alumni reminder: Sign up for multi-class reunion by Oct. 1

Wildcats need to mark this date on their calendar: Saturday, Oct. 20. That’s when a multi-class reunion will be held for all graduates of the Bolton High School classes of 1990-1996.

The celebration will be 7-11 p.m. at the Robinson Gallery, 400 South Front Street, Memphis.

This event will be a gathering place for many Bolton Wildcats of the 1990s and will include music, class pictures, a photo booth, hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar for wine and beer, and a signature cocktail. The dress for the evening is cocktail attire.

All graduates are invited to attend with their guests and are encouraged to spread the word to fellow classmates. Tickets are $50 per person and should be purchased by Oct. 1 via Venmo to @boltonreunionfund under Shea Hibbard or via a check made payable to Bolton Reunion Fund and mailed to Shea Hibbard, 5575 Lamb Road, Arlington, TN 38002.

Upon payment, attendees should send their names and contact information to Pam Marsee at pmarsee@gmail.com.

Bolton faculty and staff from these years are also invited to attend free of charge but should RSVP to Pam Marsee.

Stay up to date on the event by joining the Facebook page “Wildcat Throwback: A Celebration of BHS Classes 90-96.”

In addition to this multi-class reunion, the Class of 1993 and guests only will celebrate their 25th year on at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 19, at The Legacy Bar & Grille, 11695 U.S. 70, Arlington. The attire for this Dutch treat event is casual.

For questions about either event, email Stephanie Simpson at ssimpso3@comcast.net.