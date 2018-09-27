Business News Bartlett celebrates ribbon cuttings By Special to the Express 1 day ago The Bartlett Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the following two recent business ribbon cuttings. Ave Maria Home recently held a ribbon cutting upon completion of its Green House Project Phase II. This phase means the addition of five new long-term care homes that provide private bedrooms and baths, a common hearth area, kitchen, dining room, screened porch, landscaped garden and patio. Residents live in a community unit as a family, sharing meals, socializing and participating in activities. These new homes make a total of nine Green House homes at Ave Maria Home. The facility is located at 2805 Charles Bryan Rd.Courtesy photo. Renasant Bank recently held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new Bartlett branch at 6671 Summer Ave. The branch office will employ five full-time associates who will focus on servicing consumer loans and deposits as well as business banking loans and deposits. Renasant Bank is based in Tupelo, Miss. The Bartlett branch will be the eighth location for the bank in the West Tennessee area. Renasant has over 190 office locations in Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia and Florida. Courtesy photo. Share this:Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Tags: Ave Maria Home, bartlett, Renasant Bank, ribbon-cuttings Continue Reading Previous Bolton High alumni reminder: Sign up for multi-class reunion by Oct. 1Next Drive-thru voter registration to recur on Sept. 29