TDCI advises, assists former TN Academy of Cosmetology students

The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance’s (TDCI) Board of Cosmetology and Barber Examiners has been notified that the Tennessee Academy of Cosmetology (TAC) in Memphis has permanently closed its locations as of Tuesday, Sept. 18.

The two facilities operated at 7041 Stage Road, Bartlett, and 7053 Winchester Road, Memphis. The owners have notified the school’s 59 students of the closure.

In a letter posted online, TAC didn’t cite a specific reason for the abrupt closure:

“It is with great regret that Tennessee Academy of Cosmetology (TAC) is closing. TAC has served the local Memphis area for more than three decades. TAC has graduates thousands of students and served the public. While we are proud of our history and will honor the memories, alumni, and rich community ties, due to unforeseen circumstances TAC is closing. As additional information becomes available, it will be shared through TAC’s website.”

TDCI has set up a web page and compiled a list of answers to common questions to help former students during the transition period.

FAQs for former students

TDCI has answers for students’ frequently asked questions:

How do I finish my training? Students can consider transferring to a new institution to complete their education. Students are encouraged to reach out directly to institutions in which they are interested in attending to determine whether hours will transfer and financial aid options available at that institution. Tennessee Academy of Cosmetology has contacted the following institutions who are welcoming students to apply for admission. In each instance, the institution has stated that it is willing to accept transfer students.

When is the Academy closing? The academy is no longer operational as of September 18, 2018.

What if I am due a refund? Students may get a pro-rata refund of any tuition paid according to the Academy’s refund policy. The refund policy is located in the enrollment agreement and in the Academy’s catalog. Students seeking a pro rata refund should contact info@tac.edu.

Students who elect this option will be given hours to take to another institution. Hours are transferable at the discretion of the receiving institution.

Students who have questions about their options should contact the academy at info@tac.edu or (901) 382-9085. All refunds will be calculated according to the Tennessee Academy of Cosmetology’s refund policy found in the enrollment agreement. The Academy will work with the Department of Education to return any owed funds, including federal student aid funds received, but not earned, before closure.

How do I get a copy of my transcript? In compliance with federal and Tennessee law, student records will be maintained by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission. Mail all Transcript requests to the following address:

Tennessee Higher Education Commission

Attn: Transcripts Division of Postsecondary State Authorization

Parkway Towers, Suite 1900

404 James Robertson Pkwy

Nashville, TN 37243-0830

For more information, call (615) 741-5293, fax (615) 532-8845 or email melissa.stevenson@tn.gov.

Students can also request a copy of their hours completed while attending the Tennessee Academy of Cosmetology by submitting a Student Hour Certification Form and $25 to the State Board of Cosmetology and Barber Examiners.

Who should I contact with questions? The academy can be reached at info@tac.edu or (901) 382-9085. The Tennessee Board of Cosmetology and Barber Examiners can be reached at:

Mail: 500 James Robertson Pkwy Nashville, TN 37243

Email: Cosmetology.Board@TN.Gov

Phone: (615) 741-2515 or toll-free at (800) 480-9285

Fax: 615-741-1310

