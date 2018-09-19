Oak Elementary honors 9/11 losses and patriotism

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Oak Elementary School in Bartlett was one of the schools across the U.S. whose students sang the national anthem at noon on Sept. 11. The national singalong event was planned as a remembrance of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, honoring the first responders’ heroism and mourning the tragic loss of thousands of lives. The school also had a PTO dinner, a Patriot Day program, a display of student artwork about the Twin Towers, a photo wall of family members celebrating first responders, a slide show and more patriotic songs. More student work is also displayed in the school’s halls and on the grounds. Courtesy photos.