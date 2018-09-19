Learn about nominations for military academies

Congressman David Kustoff (TN-08) will host his annual Military Service Academy Day 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 29. This event provides interested high school students and parents the opportunity to learn about the nomination process for U.S. military service academies.

The event will be at the Arlington Visitor’s Center, 12036 Arlington Trail, Arlington.

Representatives from the following service academies will be in attendance: U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Coast Guard Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, U.S. Military Academy (West Point), U.S. Naval Academy, and Army and Airforce ROTC.

Eligible nominees must meet the basic requirements to apply. For a complete list of requirements and frequently asked questions on the Military Academy nomination process, visit http://bit.ly/MilitaryDay2018.