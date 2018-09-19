Collegiate Corner for Sept. 20, 2018

Universities and colleges have released information on the achievements of Mid-South students.

Honors

Sarah Gehring of Bartlett has been named to the summer 2018 dean’s list at Missouri State University in Springfield, Mo. For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least six credit hours during the summer semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale).

Maren J. Guzzo of Bartlett has been named to the summer 2018 dean’s list at East Tennessee State university in Johnson City, Tenn. To receive this honor, students must successfully complete a minimum of 12 hours of undergraduate coursework with no grade below “B-” in any course taken, and a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Kelsey Dowling of Memphis has been named to the spring 2018 dean’s list at Maryville University in St. Louis, Mo. Dowling is pursing a degree in health science physical therapy in the College of Health Professions.

Graduations

Jacob Taylor of Memphis graduated from the University of Wisconsin in Madison, Wis., during spring commencement ceremonies on May 12 at Camp Randall. He graduated with distinction from the School of Business with a bachelor of business administration degree, double majoring in actuarial science and in risk management and insurance.

Tyler D. Culpepper of Memphis graduated from Roane State Community College in Harriman, Tenn., following the 2017-18 school year. Roane State is a two-year college providing transfer curricula, career-preparation programs and continuing education.

Enrollment

Leon V. Vo of Memphis enrolled at Colby College in Waterville, Maine, this fall. Before classes began Sept. 5, he took part in a weeklong orientation that included an introduction to academic and intellectual life at Colby, participation in an outdoor education trip (COOT), and an address by the Crawford Family Professor of Religion Nikky-Guninder Singh at Colby’s 201st Convocation. A graduate of Memphis University School, he is the son of Phuong Vo and Lanh Pham of Memphis.