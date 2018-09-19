Bartlett city board buys police vehicles, accepts other bids

The Bartlett city board accepted bids to buy and equip 10 police vehicles and signed off on other bids for road work, a sound system, stormwater analyses, vehicles and more at the Sept. 11 business meeting. The bids totaled more than $1,157,000.

The board:

Accepted the lower bid for Bon Lin Reclamation (to add stability to the road surface after patching did not work). The bid went to Lehman Roberts Co. for $368,505 plus the alternate bid for the surface asphalt in the amount of $108,125 and a contingency amount of $50,000 for a total cost of $526,630.

Accepted the sole bid for a new sound system at the Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center. The bid went to M3 Technology for $83,146.

Accepted the A2H Inc. proposal for a field survey and stormwater analysis of Prosperity Point and East Hill Subdivisions. The proposal totaled totaling $48,220.

Accepted the lowest qualified bid for a 2019 SUV. The bid went to Freeland Chevrolet for $38,820.55.

Accepted the design proposal contract for a signal mast arm upgrade at the intersection of Stage and Elmore Park roads. The contract went to Pickering Firm Inc. for $33,770.

Accepted the lower bid for a 2019 Ford F150 LT or equivalent. The bid went to AutoNation for $30,953.36.

Accepted Whitten Road Partners LLC’s commercial subdivisions contract for Whitten Lakes re-subdivision of Lot 3. The company will pay $29,412.56 in city fees, and the bond is set at $20,536.00.

Accepted the lowest bid for 10 Dodge Charger police pursuit vehicles. The bid went to Landers CDJR for $24,757 each (a total of $247,570).

Accepted the lowest bid to equip 10 police vehicles. The bid went to ComServ Wireless for a total cost of $52,720.

Authorized the purchase of 10 WatchGuard in-car video cameras from Enforcement Video (WatchGuard) at a total cost of $60,150. WatchGuard is a sole-source provider.

Authorized the purchase of 10 Panasonic in-car computers, adapters and docking stations for police pursuit vehicles. The bid went to CDWG for $3,589.62 each (a total of $35,896.20). This purchase will be made from the National Intergovernmental Purchasing Alliance contract.

Passed a resolution authorizing the city to apply for the Tennessee Municipal League Risk Management Pool’s James L. Richardson “Driver Safety” Matching Grant Program. The funds will be used to cover 100 percent of the motor vehicle checks through the Department of Safety.

Passed a resolution to donate surplus personal property to the Bartlett City Board of Education. The item is a surplus Bartlett Police Department 2008 Crown Victoria.

Mayor A. Keith McDonald was absent, recovering from eye surgery.