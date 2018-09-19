Aaron Tippin headlines first BPACC show of season

Country music powerhouse Aaron Tippin is kicking off the 20th anniversary season of the Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center this Friday night.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are $50. At press time on Tuesday, some seats were still available.

Tippin hit the country music scene hard with the anthem, “You’ve Got to Stand for Something,” and he racked up a serious hit list with songs like “Working Man’s Ph.D.,” “That’s as Close as I’ll Get to Loving You,” “Where the Stars & Stripes and the Eagle Fly,” and “Kiss This.” He found a place in the hearts of blue-collar America.

Calling himself “the luckiest hillbilly that ever lived,” Tippin grew up with bluegrass roots in Traveler’s Rest, S.C., got his lucky break with RCA in 1990 and today is marking his silver anniversary as a recording artist with this tour.

For his performance in Bartlett, his opening act will be the Tanner Lee Band, delivering energetic Southern rock with a twist of honky-tonk.

This concert is being sponsored by The Bartlett Express, Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton, and Flintco Constructive Solutions. Learn more about Tippin at aarontippin.com and his opening act at tannerleemusic.com. For a look at the upcoming season for BPACC, visit bpacc.org.