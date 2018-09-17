Deadline approaches on travel contest for 8th-graders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee eighth graders still have time to enter AAA’s “Discovery Crew” travel contest. The final day for submissions is Friday, September 21.

Sixty students will win free round trip airfare to Amsterdam, travel insurance, money for passports, and a seven-night river cruise – including all meals and excursions – through the Netherlands and Belgium.

Students can enter for a chance to win at AAA.com/DiscoveryCrew.

To be eligible, students must be:

Entering the 8th grade in good standing

At least 13 years old

A resident of Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, Tennessee, Wisconsin, or select areas of Illinois, Indiana, or Minnesota

Entrants are not required to be AAA members.

Winners will be selected based on a creative selfie, showcasing their love for travel, and their answers to three essay questions:

Why do you want to go on this trip? How do rivers affect the communities through which they run? During the trip, you’ll meet many people. In what ways do you expect the people you meet to be similar to and different from yourself and your friends and family?

Winners will be notified beginning in October. Winning students will bring one parent or legal guardian to serve as a chaperone. Each pair will share a stateroom while sailing on AmaWaterways’ “AmaDante” river cruise ship, from March 28 through April 4, 2019.

“This really is an amazing opportunity for young teens to experience other cultures,” said Deborah Haas, Vice President, Travel Products and Services, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Very few people at this age have the opportunity to travel to Europe, and we are so excited to team with AmaWaterways and Allianz in making this dream a reality. There is still time to register, so we encourage young travel enthusiasts to visit our contest website before it’s too late.”

Contest Rules

No purchase necessary. Legal residents of specific zip codes served by The Auto Club Group within the United States who are at least 13 years old and who are 8th-grade students in good standing at their school at the time of entry. Void where prohibited. Contest ends Sept. 21, 2018. For official rules, prize descriptions, and eligible zip codes, visit AAA.com/DiscoveryCrew. Sponsors: The Auto Club Group, 1 Auto Club Drive, Dearborn, MI 48126. AmaWaterways, 26010 Mureau Road, Calabasas, CA 91302. Allianz Global Assistance (a brand of AGA Service Company), 9950 Mayland Drive, Richmond, VA 23233.