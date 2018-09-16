Wanted by the FBI: Leo Bibbs III

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Memphis Field Office is asking for help locating Leo Bibbs III, a known member of the Young Mob street gang, for his alleged involvement in a drug distribution ring that operated out of Memphis from March 2016 to March 2017.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest. He has been charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and money laundering.

Bibbs has black hair and brown eyes and is estimated to be 5 foot 8 or 5 foot 9 inches tall. He weighs about 170-175 lbs.

He has tattoos on his back, chest, left arm, left hand, right arm and upper right arm.

According to the FBI, he may travel to Atlanta, Ga.; Los Angeles, Calif.; or San Francisco, Calif. He was born in Georgia.

His known aliases are jarryd Masalis Bibbs, Leo Bibbs, and Three.

The dates of birth he has used are Aug. 28, 1982; Aug. 29,. 1982; and Nov. 14, 1985.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the FBI Memphis Field Office, 24 hours a day, at (901) 747-4300, Crime Stoppers, or submit online at tips.fbi.gov.