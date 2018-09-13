V.A. leader speaks to American Legion post

David Dunning, Director of Memphis Veterans Administration Medical Center, spoke to the membership of American Legion Post 249 at their monthly meeting in Bartlett. Dunning spoke on all that is going on at the VA and received a standing ovation from the veterans. The Legion meets at 7 p.m. every second Thursday of the month in the Bartlett Station Municipal Center, 5868 Stage Road, Bartlett. The meeting is open to the public. Veterans from all branches are welcome. For more information, call (901) 388-2492. Courtesy photo.