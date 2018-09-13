St. Jude home to be given away in Lakeland next year

Lakeland’s Winstead Farms subdivision is where the Memphis St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway intends to build a home for its next residential giveaway.

The builder will be Southern Serenity Homes. Tickets are $100 each and will be entered in a drawing to win the house and other prizes, raising funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.

City and St. Jude leaders will host a public meeting at 5 p.m. Sept. 18 at the I.H. Clubhouse, 4523 Canada Road, Lakeland. The focus will be on Lakeland’s selection for the site and details about the house.

Lakeland Mayor Wyatt Bunker has projected that the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway could draw upwards of 100,000 visitors to the city once the prize home is built.

Read the answers to frequently asked questions about the giveaway at stjude.org/give/dream-home/faq.html.

Businesses and individuals can also donate prizes for the raffle. For more sponsorship information, visit stjude.org/give/dream-home/become-sponsor.html, email dreamhome@stjude.org, or call (901) 578-6782.