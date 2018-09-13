MLGW charity drive collects feminine hygiene products for needy girls

Tampons and sanitary pads are a necessity and not a luxury for girls as they grow into womanhood. Many girls as young as 11 are missing school in Shelby County because they do not have the proper necessities. MLGW has a plan to help them.

MLGW and its Council of Administrative Professionals (COAP) are hosting a drive now through Sept. 28 to collect such items for Shelby County Schools through the United Way.

Drop items in the COAP box at any MLGW community office:

Downtown Office: 245 S. Main St., Memphis

Millington Office: 5131 Navy Road, Millington

North Office: 2424 Summer Ave., Memphis

South Office: 2935 Lamar Ave., Memphis

Whitehaven Office: 1111 E. Shelby Drive, Memphis