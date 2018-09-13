Events Music News Lakeland’s free concerts please crowds By Carolyn Bahm 1 hour ago Lakeland is continuing its popular free concerts at the Lakeland Amphitheater. The next performance date will be Sept. 22. Memphis pop/soul musician Nick Black and his group of Memphis musicians headlined at the most recent live music performance at the Lakeland Amphitheater. The free summer series is held at the Lakeland Amphitheater (LAMP) I.H. Park, 4523 Canada Road, from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. The next concert will be on Sept. 22, Lakeland Homecoming Night, with Ted Horrell and the Monday Night Card opening for the Bluff City Bandits. These family-friendly events include children’s activities, a snack bar, and plenty of space for people to spread out a blanket or set out chairs for the evening. For more information about LAMP concerts, contact Lakeland City Hall at (901) 867-2717. For more information on Black, visit nickblackmusic.com. For more information on the Bluff City Bandits, a Memphis country party band, visit bcbmusic.com. For more information on Ted Horrell and the Monday Night Card, visit facebook.com/MondayNightCard. Photos by Scott Steele. Share this:Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Tags: Lakeland, Lakeland amphitheater, LAMP Continue Reading Previous Emilio Walls commissioned as Army officerNext V.A. leader speaks to American Legion post