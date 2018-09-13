Honoring heroes, victims of 9/11

On Tuesday, the more than 800 children at Altruria Elementary School in Bartlett recognized the heroism of first responders and the tragedy of American lives lost in the violence of terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. A program at the Bartlett school included a flag presentation, raising of the flag, the Pledge of Allegiance, the national anthem and timely speeches. Children in the audience held fluttering U.S. flags beside their teachers and the many parents who lingered on campus to participate.

Photos by Carolyn Bahm.

