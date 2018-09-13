Foxbridge ‘Holiday Heroes’ event celebrates military, law enforcement
Residents at Foxbridge Assisted Living and Memory Care Community honored and celebrated community heroes such as servicemen and law enforcement personnel at their Aug. 31 “Holiday Heroes” event.
The facility is at 2180 Mangum Road in Bartlett and has an eight-acre gated campus with a fishing pond, walking paths and trails, and cottages for independent and memory-impaired residents. Residents receive personalized care and attention from staff members specially trained and experienced in meeting a spectrum of needs.
