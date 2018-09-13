Foxbridge ‘Holiday Heroes’ event celebrates military, law enforcement

Front/Center- Foxbridge resident, Betty Ross Firemen (L-R): Lt. A. Reynolds, Pvt. D. Pleasant, Pvt. D. Luhm, and Pvt. L. Jones; Memphis Fire Dept Truck 10-B. Foxbridge resident Johnnie Hodges enjoys a little facial art and a patriotic red-white-and-blue lei. In purple, Bailey Jones, Walk Manager at Alzheimer’s Association Mid-South Chapter. David Compton (Standing), with Foxbridge resident, David Price (making a “holiday mail for heroes” card). Compton is the Volunteer Lead, Service to the Armed Forces, Mid-South Chapter, American Red Cross.

Residents at Foxbridge Assisted Living and Memory Care Community honored and celebrated community heroes such as servicemen and law enforcement personnel at their Aug. 31 “Holiday Heroes” event.

The facility is at 2180 Mangum Road in Bartlett and has an eight-acre gated campus with a fishing pond, walking paths and trails, and cottages for independent and memory-impaired residents. Residents receive personalized care and attention from staff members specially trained and experienced in meeting a spectrum of needs.

For more information, see inspiritseniorliving.com/foxbridge or call (901) 377-0101.