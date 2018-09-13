David Rudolph announced as Asst. AG for Memphis Office



Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III has announced David M. Rudolph as assistant attorney general. In this role, Rudolph will join Jim Newsom, who serves as Special Counsel in the Memphis office.

“We are fortunate to have someone of David Rudolph’s caliber joining our team. You can’t help but be impressed by his experience and expertise. David also brings with him an extensive knowledge of Memphis from his many years in private practice,” Attorney General Slatery said.

Most recently, Rudolph served as a circuit court judge in the 30th Judicial District in Memphis. His prior experience includes nearly 30 years in private practice. Rudolph was a member of the Memphis law firm Bourland, Heflin, Alvarez, Minor & Matthews PLC from 2009 until his appointment by Governor Haslam to the circuit court bench in 2017. His areas of practice include labor and employment law and commercial litigation.

“I am excited about this new opportunity to join the Memphis office of the Tennessee Attorney General,” says Rudolph. “General Slatery and his staff do excellent work as advocates for the State of Tennessee, and I look forward to being part of the team.”

A native of Memphis, Rudolph graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Vanderbilt University in 1985. He went on to earn his law degree at Vanderbilt in 1988, also serving as Editor-in-Chief of Vanderbilt Journal of Transnational Law. Upon graduation from law school, Rudolph served as a judicial law clerk for Judge Bailey Brown of the United States Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals.

He has received the AV Martindale-Hubbell Rating and has held leadership roles in the Memphis and Tennessee Bar Associations. Rudolph has been active in the downtown Memphis Rotary Club and Leadership Memphis. He and his wife, Elizabeth, have four sons.