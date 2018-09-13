Bartlett to host meeting about ADA Transition Plan

The City of Bartlett is developing an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Transition Plan, and citizens are invited to participate. The Plan will include an ADA compliance review of city programs, services, activities, public buildings, parks and pedestrian facilities within the public rights-of-way.

A public meeting will be 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 26 in the City Council Chambers of Bartlett City Hall, 6400 Stage Road, Bartlett. Interested persons – including individuals with disabilities or organizations representing individuals with disabilities – are asked to participate in the development of this plan.

The meeting will have an open-house format with a 15-minute presentation at 6:30 p.m. Residents will be able to provide direct interactive comments and recommendations for the proposed plan during the meeting.

Residents also can also provide input online at surveymonkey.com/r/ADA_Bartlett. Public input will be incorporated in the overall ADA Transition Plan.

In accordance with the ADA, people with disabilities needing special accommodation to participate in this proceeding, or those requiring language assistance (free of charge), should contact City of Bartlett ADA Coordinator Becky Bailey no later than 48 hours before the event by calling (901) 385-6499 or emailing bbailey@cityofbartlett.org.