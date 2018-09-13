Bartlett grants 3 beer licenses
The Bartlett Beer Board approved three permits at its Sept. 4 meeting at City Hall. They were for:
- Adel Hajeer of Memphis, who applied for an off-premises permit to sell beer at Z Market, 7867 U.S. 70, Bartlett. The permit was requested because of a change in ownership.
- Jerome Schiller of Collierville, who applied for an on-premises permit to sell beer at Krab Kingz Bartlett LLC, 7140 Stage Road, Suite 112, Bartlett. The permit was requested because this is a new business.
- Robert Harrington of Memphis, who applied for an on-premises permit to sell beer at Malco Stage Road (Stage Road Cinema), 7930 Stage Road, Bartlett. The business was pre-existing, but no beer permit had been requested for the location previously. A spokesman said on Tuesday that the location is not yet serving beer, but its bar area is under construction.