College sports Sports Williams sisters sign with U of M By Special to the Express 27 mins ago Arlington High School standout basketball seniors Lanetta and Lanyce Williams announced last week that they have signed Letters of Intent to attend The University of Memphis this fall. Lanetta is ranked by ESPN as the 36th-best girls basketball player in the country. The twin sisters also had college offers from Ole Miss and Georgia. Courtesy photo.