The Journal West 10 Media Power 10 Rankings – Week 5

The teams from the coverage area — including Arlington, Bartlett, Cordova, Collierville, Germantown, Millington and South Tipton County — are eligible. Each week throughout 2018, see how the poll shakes out. Here are the rankings heading into Week 5.

WEEK FIVE

1. Germantown (4-0)

(W 42-2 @ Collierville)

Next Game: @ Southaven (Miss.)

2. Briarcrest (3-1)

(W 30-28 vs. Haywood)

Next Game: @ Hernando (Miss.)

3. St. Benedict (3-0)

(W 43-14 vs. B.T. Washington)

Next Game: @ Millington

4. Munford (3-1)

(W 20-6 @ FACS)

Next Game: @ Bolton

5. ECS (3-1)

(L 27-24 vs. St. George’s)

Next Game: vs. USJ

6. Houston (3-1)

(W 41-0 vs. Bolton)

Next Game: @ Bartlett

7. Arlington (3-1)

(W 33-20 @ Southwind)

Next Game: @ White Station

8. Cordova (3-1)

(W 34-7 vs. Douglass)

Next Game: @ Collierville

9. Bartlett (3-1)

(W 47-0 vs. Sheffield)

Next Game: vs. Houston

10. Collierville (2-2)

(L 42-2 vs. Germantown)

Next Game: vs. Cordova

WEEK FOUR

1. Germantown

2. ECS

3. Briarcrest

4. St. Benedict

5. Houston

6. Collierville

7. Arlington

8. Cordova

9. Munford

10. Bartlett