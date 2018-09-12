The Journal West 10 Media Power 10 Rankings – Week 5
The teams from the coverage area — including Arlington, Bartlett, Cordova, Collierville, Germantown, Millington and South Tipton County — are eligible. Each week throughout 2018, see how the poll shakes out. Here are the rankings heading into Week 5.
WEEK FIVE
1. Germantown (4-0)
(W 42-2 @ Collierville)
Next Game: @ Southaven (Miss.)
2. Briarcrest (3-1)
(W 30-28 vs. Haywood)
Next Game: @ Hernando (Miss.)
3. St. Benedict (3-0)
(W 43-14 vs. B.T. Washington)
Next Game: @ Millington
4. Munford (3-1)
(W 20-6 @ FACS)
Next Game: @ Bolton
5. ECS (3-1)
(L 27-24 vs. St. George’s)
Next Game: vs. USJ
6. Houston (3-1)
(W 41-0 vs. Bolton)
Next Game: @ Bartlett
7. Arlington (3-1)
(W 33-20 @ Southwind)
Next Game: @ White Station
8. Cordova (3-1)
(W 34-7 vs. Douglass)
Next Game: @ Collierville
9. Bartlett (3-1)
(W 47-0 vs. Sheffield)
Next Game: vs. Houston
10. Collierville (2-2)
(L 42-2 vs. Germantown)
Next Game: vs. Cordova
WEEK FOUR
1. Germantown
2. ECS
3. Briarcrest
4. St. Benedict
5. Houston
6. Collierville
7. Arlington
8. Cordova
9. Munford
10. Bartlett