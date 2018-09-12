Horoscopes for Sept. 16-22, 2018

See your horoscope for the week of Sept. 16-22, 2018.

ARIES (March 21–April 20): Aries, things that may have confounded you in the past will be much clearer this week. Someone comes into your life and will explain what you need to know.

TAURUS (April 21–May 21): Conversations with friends the next few days prove to be a great mood-lifter, Taurus. Things in your life will continue in a positive direction for some time afterward.

GEMINI (May 22–June 21): Gemini, even though work life and home life are separate, there are some instances when they might overlap. Use this time wisely to build deep relationships.

CANCER (June 22–July 22): You have a trustworthy circle of friends, Cancer. If the going gets a little tricky this week, call upon the people who just can’t wait to support you.

LEO (July 23–Aug. 23): Let supervisors know just how much you have been contributing at work and how it has been beneficial to their bottom line. This can be the doorway to a pay increase, Leo.

VIRGO (Aug. 24–Sept. 22): Virgo, do not feel like you have to change much about yourself to fit the mold others have created. It is okay to be unique and be proud of your differences.

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23): You are naturally trusting of others, Libra. But keep a small amount of skepticism going so that no one takes advantage of you. Once you vet friends, keep them close.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 22): Spending too much time worrying about what others are doing or what they think of you is not productive, Scorpio. Focus on what makes you happy and don’t worry about others.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23–Dec. 21): You may have taken on too much, Sagittarius, and now you think you can’t get it all accomplished. It may take a few long nights, but your initial goal is still attainable.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 20): It is okay to seek perfection, Capricorn, but not when others are helping out. Be grateful of all they have to offer, even if you may need to fix something along the way.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21–Feb. 18): Aquarius, you must follow through when you say you are going to do something this week. If not, others may associate you with empty promises, and that reputation is not easily remedied.

PISCES (Feb. 19–March 20): This is a good weekend for kicking back and relaxing, Pisces. If you feel like hosting, open your home to some guests for even more fun.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Sept. 16: Flo Rida, rapper (39)

Sept. 17: Baz Luhrmann, director (56)

Sept. 18: James Marsden, actor (45)

Sept. 19: Pia Mia, singer (22)

Sept. 20: Jon Bernthal, actor (42)

Sept. 21: Stephen King, author (71)

Sept. 22: Andrea Bocelli, singer (60)