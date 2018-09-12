Bartlett rolls Sheffield

By Theron Malone 10 mins ago
The Bartlett Panthers jumped out to a 28-0 lead over Sheffield Friday night and never looked back. Bartlett scored 5 rushing touchdowns in the game and picked up nearly 350 yards of offense in the game, which was won 47-0. Quarterback Preston Raines was 6-of-11 in completions and threw for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Robert Giaimo rushed for 45 yards and 2 touchdowns and Thomas Jones picked up 63 yards on just 7 carries. Melvin Turnage caught two passes and scored a touchdown. The Panthers (3-1) will host the surging Houston Mustangs this Friday at 7 p.m. PICTURED: DJ Jones celebrates with teammate Philip Thompson after scoring his first touchdown of the evening. Photo by Theron Malone.
