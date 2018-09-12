News Bartlett rolls Sheffield By Theron Malone 10 mins ago Bartlett rolls SheffieldThe Bartlett Panthers jumped out to a 28-0 lead over Sheffield Friday night and never looked back. Bartlett scored 5 rushing touchdowns in the game and picked up nearly 350 yards of offense in the game, which was won 47-0. Quarterback Preston Raines was 6-of-11 in completions and threw for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Robert Giaimo rushed for 45 yards and 2 touchdowns and Thomas Jones picked up 63 yards on just 7 carries. Melvin Turnage caught two passes and scored a touchdown. The Panthers (3-1) will host the surging Houston Mustangs this Friday at 7 p.m. PICTURED: DJ Jones celebrates with teammate Philip Thompson after scoring his first touchdown of the evening. Photo by Theron Malone. Share this:Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Tags: Bartlett-High-School, BHS, football Continue Reading Previous WalletHub ranks TN 8th among community college systemsNext Tigers take it to Southwind