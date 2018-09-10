WalletHub ranks TN 8th among community college systems

The personal-finance website WalletHub.com has released its report on 2018’s Best & Worst Community Colleges, coupled with its state-by-state ranking of the Best & Worst Community-College Systems as well as accompanying videos.

Tennessee ranked eighth in the nation among the best community college systems.

To determine where students can receive the best education at the cheapest rates, WalletHub compared 715 community colleges across 17 key indicators of cost and quality. The data set ranges from the cost of in-state tuition and fees to student-faculty ratio to graduation rate.

Top 20 Community Colleges

Arkansas State University-Mountain Home (AR) Stella and Charles Guttman Community College (NY) State Technical College of Missouri (MO) Alexandria Technical & Community College (MN) Northland Community and Technical College (MN) Minnesota State Community and Technical College (MN) Mitchell Technical Institute (SD) Miles Community College (MT) Southern Arkansas University Tech (AR) North Hennepin Community College (MN) Lake Area Technical Institute (SD) Columbia Gorge Community College (OR) St Cloud Technical and Community College (MN) South Central College (MN) South Arkansas Community College (AR) Madisonville Community College (KY) North Arkansas College (AR) Ozarka College (AR) Lake Superior College (MN) Manhattan Area Technical College (KS)

States with the Best Community-College Systems

South Dakota Minnesota Montana Arkansas New York Kentucky North Dakota Tennessee Oregon Washington Wisconsin California Wyoming Colorado Hawaii New Hampshire Kansas Nebraska New Mexico Arizona

