Mosquito control activities scheduled for week of Sept. 10

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Shelby County Health Department continues to test mosquitoes for the presence of West Nile virus. There were no new positive test pools confirmed last week.

To date, positive tests pools have been previously confirmed in the 38002, 38016, 38017, 38018, 38028, 38053, 38103, 38104, 38105, 38106, 38107, 38108, 38109, 38111, 38112, 38113, 38114, 38115, 38116, 38117, 38118, 38119, 38120, 38122, 38125, 38126, 38127, 38128, 38130, 38131, 38132, 38133, 38134, 38135, 38138, 38141, and 38152 ZIP codes.

Since February, the SCHD’s Vector Control Program has treated areas by applying larvicides to standing bodies of water. These actions are consistent with the efforts to be proactive in decreasing the adult mosquito population. Larviciding is the practice of applying an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) registered insecticide to areas where mosquito breeding has been confirmed and is the most effective way of eliminating mosquito populations.

As an additional precaution, SCHD will conduct mosquito control activities, including truck-mounted spraying (adulticiding) of EPA-approved insecticides, weather permitting*, in portions of specific ZIP codes according to the following schedule:

Monday, Sept. 10

8:15 p.m. – 11:15 p.m.

ZIP Codes: 38106, 38109

Tuesday, Sept.11

8:15 p.m. – 11:15 p.m.

ZIP Codes: 38109

Wednesday, Sept. 12

8:15 p.m. – 11:15 p.m.

ZIP Codes: 38109, 38116

Thursday, Sept. 13

8:15 p.m. – 11:15 p.m.

ZIP Codes: 38109

Go to shelbytnhealth.com to view the most current schedule and the exact boundaries of each scheduled spray. New maps will be added weekly to reflect updated schedules.

Steps you can take

Truck-mounted spraying only effectively kills adult mosquitoes currently flying at the time the insecticide is released. Because of this, residents are highly encouraged to be vigilant as it relates to controlling mosquito populations around their homes and businesses. Individuals are encouraged to practice the 4 D’s:

DEFEND yourself by using insect repellent with DEET. Follow label instructions.

DRESS in long sleeves and pants. Wear loose and light colored clothing when outdoors.

DUSK/DAWN is the time when mosquitoes are most active. Stay indoors.

DRAIN standing water and install or repair window screens.

More information

Individuals with chronic health problems such as asthma or other lung conditions may want to remain indoors during the time of spraying. Citizens who do not want their residences to be sprayed should contact the Vector Control Program at (901) 222-9715.

Humans can contract WNV through an infected mosquito’s bite. Although WNV can occasionally cause severe disease, most human infections are mild, resulting in fever, headache and body aches lasting only a few days. Symptoms of severe disease include a high fever, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma or convulsions. Individuals over age 50 and those with compromised immune systems are at higher risk of severe disease. They should especially be careful to avoid mosquito bites.

To ensure the insecticide is most effective, the scheduled spraying will be canceled if any of the following weather conditions are present for the majority of the schedule spray time:

Greater than a 65 percent chance of rain

Wind speeds 11mph or greater

Temperature less than 60 degrees Fahrenheit

Follow @ShelbyTNHealth on social media for the most up-to-date cancelations of any scheduled sprayings.