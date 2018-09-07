8th-grader’s charity dog show targets $7,500 as goal

MEMPHIS — Marshall McGahey, an eighth grader at St. Mary’s Episcopal School, is hosting the 4th Annual Pooch Olympics Dog Show, benefiting the Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County. The event will be at 3 p.m. Sept. 9 at 4770 Princeton Road, Memphis.

Four years ago, she decided to start a fundraiser in her front yard to support the Humane Society. She raised $1,500. The following year, she aimed higher and raised $2,500. Last year, she raised $5,000.

This year, she decided to stretch her goal to $7,500, and there is little doubt that she won’t meet that goal.

The staff at the Humane Society said they are overwhelmed by the passion and motivation of Marshall to give back to the Memphis community and by the impact that she makes for our mission of rescuing animals suffering from cruelty and neglect and of giving them a second chance at life.

Marshall organizes the event on her own and simply asks the Humane Society staff to judge the competitions and to accept the donations that she raises. The McGahey family sets up an agility course in their front year and uses their back yard for a show arena.

For more information, call Evelyn McGahey (Marshall’s mom) at (9010 233-9910.

About the Humane Society

Since 1933, the Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County has been rescuing animals suffering from cruelty and neglect and providing them with a second chance at life. The organization provides a safe place to recover, nutritious food and veterinary care for more than 100 animals at a time. Staff and volunteers provide training, affection and socialization to rescued animals to help them be ready for adoption into new and loving home. The facility’s trainer uses positive methods for socializing scared and hurt animals.

More than 150 volunteers walk and play with the facility’s dogs each week, and more than 75 families provide foster care for animals too young to be adopted.

Through HSMSC’s educational programs, more than 5,000 children have learned to read canine body language and be responsible pet owners, and thousands of low-income Memphians have received affordable vaccinations for their pets via the vaccine clinic events.

For more information or to get involved with HSMSC, visit memphishumane.org, call (901) 937-3900 or visit the facility at 935 Farm Road, Memphis.