Collegiate Corner for Sept. 6, 2018
Universities and colleges have announced the achievements of Mid-South students.
Graduations
University of Memphis graduates
The following students graduated from the University of Memphis in spring commencement ceremonies. Bartlett graduates included:
- Lujain Albitawi, bachelor of arts degree in English
- Connor Alexander, bachelor of science degree in chemistry
- Jacob Armstrong, bachelor of arts degree in English and history
- Robert Arnold, bachelor of professional studies degree in professional studies
- Alex Austin, bachelor of science degree in computer science
- Layallie Awadeh, bachelor of science degree in biology
- Emily Awtrey, bachelor of arts degree in communication
- Joshua Ayers, bachelor of business administration degree in management
- Emilee Barclay, bachelor of science in nursing degree in nursing
- Anna Blow, master of business administration degree in business administration
- Shelby Bowden, bachelor of science in education degree in teaching all learners
- Konner Bramlett, juris doctor degree in law
- Alexsis Brandon, bachelor of arts degree in criminology and criminal justice
- LaKendria Brown, master of science degree in biology
- Landon Brownell, bachelor of arts degree in criminology and criminal justice and political science
- Lauren Burgett, bachelor of arts degree in psychology
- Richard Byrd, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering degree in mechanical engineering
- Andrea Campbell, bachelor of science in nursing degree in nursing
- Evelyn Chabot, master of professional studies degree in professional studies
- Quindolyn Chalmers, bachelor of professional studies degree in professional studies
- Katelyn Chambers, bachelor of science in education degree in teaching all learners
- Megan Chen, bachelor of fine arts degree in art
- Lawrence Conlin, bachelor of professional studies degree in professional studies
- Kelly Cook, bachelor of arts degree in public relations
- Rachel Cook, juris doctor degree in law
- Walker Crain, bachelor of music degree in music industry
- David Dang, bachelor of science degree in health studies
- Marilyn Deason, bachelor of science degree in health studies
- Shaun Doss, bachelor of business administration degree in accounting
- Shayne Dotson, bachelor of arts degree in journalism
- Samantar Egal, bachelor of business administration degree in business economics
- Gail Esdale, bachelor of science in education degree in teaching all learners
- Gabriel Esgro, bachelor of arts degree in economics
- Ramia Essa, bachelor of science in biomedical engineering degree in biomedical engineering
- Antonio Ewing, bachelor of professional studies degree in professional studies
- Taylor Feathers, bachelor of science in nursing degree in nursing
- Roylynn Germain, master of professional studies degree in professional studies
- Jessica Gillaspie, education specialist degree in education
- Haley Gore, master of science in nursing degree in nursing
- Lee Gray, bachelor of arts degree in foreign languages
- Dillon Harckum, bachelor of science in education degree in sport and leisure management
- Emily Higginbotham, bachelor of business administration degree in marketing management
- Jean Hopper, education specialist degree in education
- Courtney Isom, bachelor of science in education degree in education, health and human performance
- Alyssa Johnson, bachelor of arts degree in communication
- Cheyenne Johnson, bachelor of fine arts degree in theatre
- Christy Johnson, master of science degree in instruction and curriculum leadership
- Adrienna Jones, bachelor of business administration degree in management
- Souleymane Kone, bachelor of science in electrical engineering degree in electrical engineering
- Caroline LaForce, additional major degree in communication
- Ma Roselle Laureano, bachelor of professional studies degree in professional studies
- Faith Lewis, bachelor of fine arts degree in theatre
- Marisa Loeffel, bachelor of science in nursing degree in nursing
- Rebecca Longoria, bachelor of professional studies degree in professional studies
- Ryan Manus, bachelor of science in computer engineering degree in computer engineering
- Natalie Martin, bachelor of arts degree in journalism
- Mackenzie Mathis, bachelor of arts degree in psychology
- Auriel McAfee, master of business administration degree in business administration
- Kristopher McCormic, bachelor of science in education degree in sport and leisure management
- Brendan McDonald, bachelor of professional studies degree in professional studies
- Brooke McGhee, bachelor of science in education degree in teaching all learners
- Lauren McKinnie, bachelor of arts degree in foreign languages and political science
- Alaina Miller, bachelor of science in education degree in health and human performance
- Brooke Mills, bachelor of arts degree in criminology and criminal justice
- Lacy Mitcham, master of fine arts degree in art
- Joanna Monroy, bachelor of arts degree in English
- Kaleigh Moore, bachelor of business administration degree in marketing management
- Abby Morris, master of health administration degree in health administration
- Emily Norwood, bachelor of science in nursing degree in nursing
- Jordan Papineau, bachelor of arts degree in philosophy
- Dustin Patterson, bachelor of arts degree in international studies
- Jacob Pennington, bachelor of business admin, accounting
- Breanna Pollet, bachelor of arts degree in psychology
- Hayley Pyron, bachelor of science in education degree in teaching all learners
- Nicholas Roberts, juris doctor degree in law
- Amy Roche, master of business administration degree in business administration
- Kiersten Rodgers, bachelor of science in education degree in health and human performance
- Alexandria Salisbury, master of arts degree in art history
- Abiose Sanvee, bachelor of science in nursing degree in nursing
- Shelley Shellenbarger, master of science in nursing degree in nursing
- Hailey Simpson, bachelor of science in education degree in health and human performance
- Brandon Smith, bachelor of music degree in music
- Spencer Smith, bachelor of science in nursing degree in nursing
- Nikki Stevens, master of arts in teaching degree in instruction and curriculum leadership
- Daniel Stevenson, bachelor of science in civil engineering degree in civil engineering
- Dillon Stojanovic, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering degree in mechanical engineering
- Jonathan Street, bachelor of business administration degree in accounting
- Austin Sturdivant, bachelor of science degree in biology
- Addison Taylor, bachelor of science in education degree in human development and learning
- Haley Todd, bachelor of science in education degree in integrative studies
- Gabrielle Tollison, bachelor of arts degree in English
- Carlton Towers, bachelor of science degree in health studies
- Eva Truong, bachelor of science degree in health studies
- Delaney Untal, bachelor of science in biomedical engineering degree in biomedical engineering
- Tyler Vernon, bachelor of fine arts degree in theatre
- Peggy Waddell, bachelor of business administration degree in accounting
- Troy Ward, bachelor of business administration degree in management
- Dane Wilson, juris doctor degree in law
- Nicholette Winfrey, bachelor of science in nursing degree in nursing
- Nicholas Yates, bachelor of business administration degree in accounting
Georgia State graduates
Ki’ana Christy of Bartlett and Breanna Harper of Arlington both graduated from Georgia State University in Atlanta, Ga., in May. Christy earned a master’s degree, and Harper earned a bachelor’s degree.
Harding University graduates
The following area students graduated from Harding University in Searcy, Ark., in May.
Bartlett graduates included:
- Sawyer Hite, bachelor of arts degree in art
- Robert Montgomery, bachelor of arts degree in Bible and ministry
- Emily Rowsey, Bachelor of business administration degree in accounting
- Cayleigh Thomas, bachelor of arts degree in public relations
Arlington graduates included:
- Jocelyn Leibovich, bachelor of science degree in nursing
- Aaron Phillips, bachelor of science degree in biomedical engineering and a bachelor of arts degree in Spanish
- Joseph Smith, bachelor of arts degree in communication sciences and disorders
- Madison Taylor, bachelor of arts degree in communication sciences and disorder.
A Lakeland graduate was Hayden Wagner, bachelor of business administration degree in accounting.
Samford University graduates
The following area students graduated from Samford University in Birmingham, Ala., during its spring 2018 commencement ceremonies:
- Chesney Bethea of Bartlett, bachelor of science degree in pharmacy studies
- Mallory Beale of Lakeland, bachelor of arts degree in journalism/mass communication
- Cristian Santiago of Lakeland, bachelor of science degree in business administration in finance
University of Dayton graduate
Katherine McCaffery of Arlington graduated from the University of Dayton in Dayton, Ohio, during the spring commencement ceremony. She also earned a spot on the university’s spring 2018 dean’s list, which honors undergraduate students achieving a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester.
Academic honors
University of Alabama honorees
The following area students have been named to the spring 2018 dean’s list or the president’s list at the University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa, Ala. Both lists recognize full-time undergraduate students with an academic record of 3.5 or above (dean’s list) or 4.0 (president’s list).
Arlington dean’s list students included:
- Ransom C. Futrell
- Brittany A. Gentry
- Molly L. Shearer
- Sarah Kathryn Taylor
Arlington’s president’s list students included Kaitlin N. Holt of Arlington.
Bartlett’s dean’s list students included:
- Brennan N. Brown
- Dalton Davis Dowdy
- James Douglas Fletcher III
- Karson Walker Holmes
- Wesley H. Lim
- James Matthew Loft
- Madeline Rose Mahon
- Gabriel A. Rye
- Glen A Stawick
- Alexis N. West
- McKenzie Sachiko Woodall
Bartlett students named to the president’s list included:
- Anna M. Berry
- Kamryn G. Carpenter
- Lauren D. Frazier
- Lauren Michele Harrell
- Alexis Catherine Hivner
- Stephen William Tsiu
- Caroline Grace Tucker
Lakeland’s dean’s list students included:
- Aubrey F. Barnes
- Cameron Alexander Courtney
- Molly L. Lukas
- Jonathan Richards
Lakeland students named to the president’s list included:
- Jacob R. Brockwell
- Anna P. Horner
Arkansas State University honorees
Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, Ark., has named the following area students to its spring 2018 chancellor’s and dean’s lists:
- Jessica Dress of Bartlett, dean’s list
- Christopher Foy of Lakeland, dean’s list
- Megan Tremmel of Lakeland, chancellor’s list
- Lawson Wherry of Lakeland, chancellor’s list
The two lists recognize undergraduate students who achieved the highest grade point averages while enrolled in 12 or more credit hours of study. The chancellor’s list includes students who earned a grade point average of 3.80 to 4.0 for spring classes. The dean’s list includes students with a grade point average of 3.6 to 3.79.
Maryville College honoree
William Nesbit of Bartlett has been named to the spring 2018 dean’s list at Maryville College in Maryville, Tenn. Consideration for the dean’s list is open to full-time students who have a grade point average of at least 3.6 in all work undertaken with no grade below a “C” and no incompletes for the semester.
UT-Martin honorees
The University of Tennessee at Martin has named the following area students to its spring 2018 chancellor’s honor roll.
Bartlett students include:
- Caleb H. Bell, honors
- Melody K. Black, highest honors
- Maya Brown, high honors
- Meredith N. Brown, honors
- Aleah R. Caldwell, high honors
- Violet A. Durden, high honors
- Alex J. Hess, honors; Sarah M. Johnson, honors
- Brookelyn E. Massey, honors
- Samantha M. Porter, highest honors
- Morgan T. Schoep, honors
- John M. Taylor, highest honors
- Christine E. Van de Vuurst, honors
Arlington students included:
- Noah S. Allen, highest honors
- Kali E. Barcafer, high honors
- Julia C. Borrego, high honors
- Emma K. Fox, highest honors
- Meera K. Patel, highest honors
Lakeland students included:
- Katelyn R. Colvin, high honors
- William R. Edwards, highest honors
- Shelby J. Halliday, high honors
- Christian J. Smith, high honors
- Jada D. Tillman, honors
Elegible students must take at least 12 hours of credit (pass-fail courses are not included) and achieve a 3.2 (B) grade point average based on a 4.0 scale. Students can make the list with honors (3.2 through 3.49), high honors (3.5 through 3.79) or highest honors (3.8 through 4.0).
Samford University honorees
The following area students were named to the 2018 spring Samford University dean’s list:
- Ashley Cobb of Bartlett
- Emma Bethea of Bartlett
- Jessica Brewer of Arlington
- Courtney Daniel of Lakeland
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework.
Rhodes College honorees
The following area students have been named to the spring 2018 honor roll at Rhodes College in Memphis:
- Zaria D. Jones of Arlington
- Noelle E. Equi of Arlington
- Benjamin Asadoorian of Arlington
- Cleo R. Nikodem of Lakeland
- Annie Ouyang of Lakeland
- Alexis R. Franklin of Lakeland
To qualify for the honor roll, a student must be enrolled in at least 16 credit hours of academic work and must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.85 or better.
Baylor University honoree
Caleb M. Cranford of Bartlett was named to the 2018 spring dean’s list for Baylor University in Waco, Texas. He is studying in the School of Music. Students honored on the Dean’s List are Baylor undergraduates with a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 while enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester hours.
Ouachita Baptist University honoree
Rachel Russom of Lakeland has been named to the spring 2018 president’s list at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, Ark. Eligible students must compile a 4.0 grade point average and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours.
Sherman College of Chiropractic honoree
Mikayla Jones of Arlington has been named to the spring 2018 dean’s list at Sherman College of Chiropractic in Spartanburg, S.C. Dean’s List students have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the quarter.