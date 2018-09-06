Briarcrest’s OneVoice to perform at 2 Emmys events

EADS – Briarcrest Christian School’s internationally acclaimed a cappella group, OneVoice, has been chosen to perform as a part of the 70th Annual Emmys festivities in Los Angeles, Calif. In addition to singing a television show theme song medley on the red carpet, OneVoice will sing on the main stage at the Emmys Creative Arts Balls on Sept. 8-9 and at the Emmys Governors Ball on Sept. 17.

The 70th annual Emmys awards will be hosted at the Microsoft Theater. New for the 70th anniversary event, the Governors Ball will be held across the street at the LA Live Event Deck.

Under the direction of Dr. J.D. Frizzell, OneVoice has become a leader in the contemporary a cappella movement. Performing popular music of many styles, OneVoice has collaborated with multiple Grammy winners, including The Swingles, New York Voices and Ben Bram. They have performed on The Sing-Off Live! Tour and hosted the National A Cappella Convention.

In 2014, OneVoice became SONY Recording Artists with “Elvis A Cappella” alongside two groups from “The Sing-Off”: The AcoUstiKats from Season 4 and The Melodores, Season 5 champions. They won the Macy’s All-School A Cappella Challenge judged by No. 1 Billboard artists Pentatonix.

In 2016, they had the honor of performing at the Southern Division American Choral Directors Association (ACDA) Conference. They were seen by more than 20 million people on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.”

In 2017, OneVoice performed at The London A Cappella Festival alongside The Swingles and VOCES8. In 2018, they opened again for The Swingles at Eastern Division ACDA.

Their albums, produced by Dave Sperandio of diovoce studios and Robert Dietz of Human-Feedback, have won accolades and entertained fans worldwide. They can be found on iTunes, Loudr, Spotify and Pandora. OneVoice’s recordings have been selected for four straight SING! Albums, Voices Only, Come Together, WACA and Best of High School A Cappella compilations. Additionally, their albums “Drive All Night,” “Starry Eyed,” “Higher Love” and “Elemental” were chosen as Recorded A Cappella Review Board Picks of the Year. Three of them also received Contemporary A Cappella Recording Awards (CARAs) for Best High School Solo and Best High School Album. Since 2013, only Pentatonix has more CARA nominations and wins.