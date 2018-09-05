Ivy Institute offers hands-on, holistic approach to esthetics

Despite offering and teaching services like cosmetology and massage therapy, there is nothing superficial about the mission of The Ivy Institute of Esthetics.

Located at 5200 Park Ave. in East Memphis, the unique school is an advanced training facility and spa designed to “integrate beauty, health and wellness through education.”

“We offer health and hygiene for the mind, body and soul,” said Natalya Rawls, executive director and licensed instructor. “We teach with integrity.”

As the first specialty school of its kind in Tennessee, The Ivy Institute gives students the opportunity to earn 750-hour diplomas in the field of esthetics, which encompasses everything from skin care to aromatherapy.

The school also operates as a functioning clinic/spa and gives students hands-on experience.

“Our student clinic/spa services are a vital part of the education at our school,” Rawls said. “We are offering spa services to the general public for our students to experience working in a spa setting before actually graduating and becoming licensed estheticians.”

Clients are required to fill out a confidential client intake for services rendered at the school. The students then give a consultation and effective skin analysis before servicing the client. All services performed by students are under the direct supervision of licensed instructors.

The school’s instructors have more than 60 years of experience. The school offers training in European facials, advanced skin care treatments, skin analysis, microdermabrasion, LED light therapy, thalassotherapy, balneotherapy, waxing, makeup artistry, lash extensions, spa treatments, eyelash extensions, aromatherapy and more.

Rawls said her staff is passionate to teach, train and motivate.

“We have a holistic background and teach with integrity,” she said. “I have a passion and respect for this industry.”

Students are also taught “business building skills and career planning.”

“We teach them to be their own boss,” Rawls said.

After completing the program, all graduates are required to take an exam contracted by the State Board for licensure.

The Ivy Institute is also a Dermalogicia, OFRA and Senegence Cosmetics, BIO-Therapeutic, Satin Smooth partnership school. This means that representatives from the school partnerships visit the campus on a regular basis to “continue and enhance the positive learning experience.”

“With this wealth of knowledge and practical experience our graduates can enter a career with opportunities to become an esthetician, spa manager, owner, sales representative, makeup artist and work in a Medi-Spa,” said Rawls.

Rawls added that the field of esthetics continues to grow as Baby Boomers work to maintain themselves and millennials take preventative measures.

For more information, call The Ivy Institute of Esthetics and the Spa Clinic at (901) 590-3531.

For a spa menu, go online to theivyeducationgroup.com/spa-services-1.