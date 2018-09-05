Business Briefs for Sept. 6, 2018

Area businesses have announced expanded services, name changes, honors and more.

Lenny’s ‘SUBport’ of Bartlett High & Academy

Lenny’s at 7424 Stage Road in Bartlett has chosen to support Bartlett High and the Ninth Grade Academy with a special offer. Eat at Lenny’s now through Sept. 30, and you’ll be asked if you want to round up your purchase to “SUBport” the local schools.

Proceeds will be donated to the schools with a portion going toward Project Graduation.

Down Syndrome Association of Memphis moves to Cordova

MEMPHIS – The Down Syndrome Association of Memphis and the Mid-South has relocated to Cordova after a year-long pursuit to find a larger space for its continued growth. The public is welcome to join the celebration of this growth.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at the new site, 154 Timber Creek, Suite 5, Cordova. There will also be an open house and light hors d’oeuvres from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. for anyone to tour the new location.

The move has doubled their space and capability to increase services. DSAM offers programs and events for families of individuals with Down syndrome, support to parents with newborns who have been diagnosed with Down syndrome and offers job readiness training & placement for self-advocates.

In addition, seminars from nationally recognized speakers are offered at no charge to parents, teachers and others in the community who work with individuals with special needs of any kind.

To get involved in our capital campaign, purchase a commemorative brick, or to help with the completion of various needs for the new location, contact DSAM by e-mailing admin@dsamemphis.org or calling (901) 547-7588.

Kroger and Instacart expand convenient, same-day grocery delivery

MEMPHIS – Instacart and Kroger have announced they are now offering same-day grocery delivery to stores in the Memphis area, as part of their expanding nationwide partnership.

Instacart, which specializes in online groceries and is one of the fastest growing companies in e-commerce, is growing its relationship with Kroger by adding hundreds of additional stores, including several in Memphis and surrounding areas, making Instacart available to 1,600 stores within the Kroger family across the U.S.

Local areas now offering same-day grocery delivery service from Kroger stores include Memphis, Bartlett, Cordova, Collierville, Germantown, Arlington and Lakeland.

Instacart launched locally in August 2017 through Whole Foods Market, Costco, CVS, Petco and Kroger to serve all of Memphis, East Memphis, South Memphis, Graceland, Collierville, Piperton, Germantown, Cordova, Lakeland, Arlington, Bartlett, Brunswick, Hickory Withe and Fisherville.

Kroger customers in the designated service areas can fill their online carts and have everyday essentials and fresh groceries delivered in as little as two hours.

“We are redefining the customer experience through Restock Kroger by rapidly accelerating our customer coverage area for seamless shopping, giving our shoppers the choice of stores, delivery, curbside pickup or ship to your door,” said Matt Thompson, Kroger’s digital vice president of ClickList. “We value our Instacart partnership, and the expansion is just one more way Kroger is offering millions of our customers across America the fresh food and groceries they want, when they want them.”

Customers can shop for the same-day experience at delivery.kroger.com or their local store’s website. After signing into their digital account and entering a zip code, customers can shop the digital store for Our Brands, national products, fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli meats and cheeses, natural and organic foods including Simple Truth, craft and artisan groceries, and hot foods, including rotisserie chickens.

Once customers complete their online shopping experience, their orders can be delivered in as little as two hours. Customers earn Kroger fuel rewards on every delivery purchase and can redeem their digital coupons to save even more on their groceries. Customers ordering through Kroger’s website receive their first delivery free with no membership fee.

Sarah Mastrorocco, vice president of Business Development at Instacart, said, “Kroger and its family of stores have long offered a superior combination of quality and variety. With this coast-to-coast partnership expansion, we’re proud to now power same-day delivery to more Kroger households than ever before,” said Sarah Mastrorocco, Vice President of Business Development at Instacart. “From Atlanta to Anchorage to Albuquerque, Instacart is excited to welcome and offer additional Kroger households on-demand access to their favorite products and household staples.”

Realtor Donald Lowry joins Crye-Leike Bartlett

Donald Lowry is now affiliated with CryeLeike Real Estate Services’ Bartlett branch office as a licensed Realtor. Lowry will serve the residential real estate needs of buyers and sellers in Shelby, Fayette and Tipton counties. He is a member of the National Association of Realtors, the Tennessee Association of Realtors and the Memphis Area Association of Realtors.

“Providing my clients the best customer service is of my utmost concern,” Lowry said. “I understand how stressful the home buying or selling process can be and it’s my job to make the process a lot easier and smoother so that it doesn’t have to be.”

For more information, visit Crye-Leike’s Bartlett branch office at 2868 Summer Oaks Dr. Ste. 201, Bartlett, or go to cryeleike.com. Lowry may be reached at (901) 351-5521 or donlowrycl@gmail.com.

Pfizer wins prestigious workplace safety award

NASHVILLE – Pfizer Inc. in Memphis was honored recently with the Governor’s Award of Excellence for Workplace Safety and Health. The facility qualified for the honor by working more than 593,584 hours without a lost time or restricted duty workplace injury or illness.

The honor was presented by Burns Phillips, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development.

“Pfizer, Inc. has demonstrated a strong commitment to maintaining a safe and healthy workplace,” Phillips said. “The evaluation criteria for this award are challenging, and this company has worked extremely hard to meet and exceed the standards the award requires.”

Commissioner Phillips presented the award to representatives of the company at the Voluntary Protection Programs Participants’ Association and Tennessee Safety and Health Conference’s Safety+ National Symposium in Nashville.

The Governor’s Award of Excellence honors Tennessee employers and employees who meet a required number of hours without workplace injuries serious enough to cause an employee to miss a day of work or restrict normal job activities. The number of hours required to be considered for the award is based on the size of the company.

Tennessee OSHA Assistant Commissioner Steve Hawkins said, “It is a great achievement for a company to receive the Governor’s Award. Maintaining these standards isn’t easy, but a safe and healthy workplace is critical for employees and it is a good business practice for Tennessee employers.”

Pfizer, Inc. is involved in the warehousing and distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals.