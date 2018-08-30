Preps Sports Tigers, Walker keep rolling By Kevin Lewter 5 days ago The Arlington Tigers knocked off the St. George’s Gryphons 49-21 Friday in a non-league challenge. The Tigers (2-0) will now prepare for their challenge against Houston, a game that has gone to overtime the last two years. The Mustangs come into the 6A Region 7 challenge with a 1-2 record. In their last challenge, Houston was knocked off by rival Germantown 49-28. The Gryphons now have a 0-2 record. They take the field next when they host Northpoint Christian for a Division II-AA West challenge on Friday. Arlington senior running back Kenny Walker had five touchdowns against the Gryphons. This is the second week in a row he has had quintuple touchdowns. He is on pace to obliterate his mark of 24 scores last year. PICTURED: Arlington quarterback Carson Rhoades is locked and loaded in the pocket. Photo by Kevin Lewter. Share this:Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Tags: AHS, Arlington Tigers, football, high school football, St. George's Gryphons Continue Reading Previous Links champion