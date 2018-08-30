Tigers, Walker keep rolling

By Kevin Lewter 5 days ago
The Arlington Tigers knocked off the St. George’s Gryphons 49-21 Friday in a non-league challenge. The Tigers (2-0) will now prepare for their challenge against Houston, a game that has gone to overtime the last two years. The Mustangs come into the 6A Region 7 challenge with a 1-2 record. In their last challenge, Houston was knocked off by rival Germantown 49-28. The Gryphons now have a 0-2 record. They take the field next when they host Northpoint Christian for a Division II-AA West challenge on Friday. Arlington senior running back Kenny Walker had five touchdowns against the Gryphons. This is the second week in a row he has had quintuple touchdowns. He is on pace to obliterate his mark of 24 scores last year. PICTURED: Arlington quarterback Carson Rhoades is locked and loaded in the pocket. Photo by Kevin Lewter.
