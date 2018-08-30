Mid-South piano student earns Six-Year National Award

Rose Guimera, 14, of Eads has earned the Six-Year National Award from the National Guild of Piano Teachers.

She performed 10 memorized pieces each year for six years in Germantown’s Piano Guild Auditions, where she earned Superior ratings. She received the Guild’s six-year pin and a porcelain bust of Beethoven from her teacher, Benita Pepper of Lakeland.30

She has studied piano with her current teacher for more than six years and has performed in six recitals. She also plays flute in the St. Benedict at Auburndale High School band, where she is in the ninth grade.

Rose is a member of the Beta Club, Math Counts, Academics, Robotics, David Cervetti Animal Rescue Club, Model UN, and National Junior Honor Society. Her scholastic awards include Leadership in Band, Messenger Angel, Christian Witness, Sportsmanship, Gift of Knowledge, Most Spiritual, Perfect Attendance and National Excellence.

As a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Rose is an altar server and emcee at Sunday Mass, a volunteer at the church library, a Sacristan member in cleaning, a volunteer in Medical Mission, a fundraiser for Outreach for Memphis, a participant in the Filipino-American Memphis Folk Dance Group, Santacruzan, the Room in the Inn and a volunteer with the Gift of Life.

Her hobbies include reading and playing football, soccer and basketball with her friends. She is the daughter of Don and Cora Guimera of Eads.