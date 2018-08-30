Littlest Bartlett athletes compete in Small Fry Triathlon

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Everyone’s a winner when it comes to the Small Fry Triathlon, or “Small Fry Tri,” in Bartlett. The event is designed to be fun, as well as fuel children’s interest in an active, healthy lifestyle.

The Bartlett Recreation Center hosted the annual event for children ages 2-6 this past Saturday morning. Participants ran 25 yards, then rode 50 yards on bikes, trikes or Big Wheel trikes. Finally, they “swam” (ran through a sprinkler system) for 10 yards. Each participant received a gold medal for his or her hard work.

This year saw about 81 participants, according to Michael Goldberg, BRC facility manager.

“I don’t think it could have gone any better than it did,” he said. “It’s simply one of the cutest events we do all year along. Not only that, we also use it as an opportunity to introduce kids to a healthy atmosphere.”

The popular local event won the Special Event Award from the Tennessee Recreation & Parks Association (TRPA) in 2016.