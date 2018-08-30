Horoscopes for the week of Sept. 2-8, 2018

See your horoscope for the week of Sept. 2-8, 2018.

ARIES (March 21–April 20): Aries, surround yourself with people who have more experience than you and can offer advice. Listen to the pearls of wisdom they may share with you.

TAURUS (April 21–May 21): Taurus, a new coworker may come to you with questions because you are an expert in a particular area. This presents a good opportunity to serve as a mentor.

GEMINI (May 22–June 21): Expensive items have been on your mind, Gemini. However, this may not be the best time to make big financial decisions. Give them a little more thought.

CANCER (June 22–July 22): Sometimes going about the same schedule day after day can put you in a rut, Cancer. Change up one aspect of your daily life, and you may notice a big difference in your mood.

LEO (July 23–Aug. 23): Leo, if you have been mulling over going back to school, then now is your opportunity to enroll in a vocational class or take college courses for more credit.

VIRGO (Aug. 24–Sept. 22): Virgo, your creative side will be on display this week as you can showcase crafts or artwork that is inspired by the colors of autumn. Put your thoughts in motion.

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23): You are very good at compromising, Libra. This is one reason why people like you as a friend. However, do not compromise your own ideals to go along with every plan.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 22): Scorpio, enjoy socializing with your friends this week. You have been on the go so much that it is time to settle down and enjoy a break and some good conversation.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23–Dec. 21): Try your best to turn a situation that could easily get out of control into one you can manage more easily, Sagittarius. It will probably require some quick thinking.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 20): Family matters come to the forefront this week, Capricorn. You may find yourself in the middle of a siblings squabble. Fortunately, things will blow over quickly.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21–Feb. 18): A series of events at work may have you thinking about a change in position and/or career, Aquarius. Don’t make any rash moves just yet.

PISCES (Feb. 19–March 20): Try to take emotion out of all your decisions this week, Pisces. Lead with your head instead of your heart, especially where work is concerned.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Sept. 2: Keanu Reeves, actor (54)

Sept. 3: Jennie Finch, athlete (38)

Sept. 4: James Bay, singer (28)

Sept. 5: Michael Keaton, actor (67)

Sept. 6: Idris Elba, actor (46)

Sept. 7: Kevin Love, athlete (30)

Sept. 8: Pink, singer (39)