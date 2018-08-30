Donate puzzles, activity books for people with dementia, Alzheimer’s

In observance of National Rehabilitation Awareness Week, celebrated Sept. 16-22, HealthSouth Rehabilitation Hospital-North will hold a puzzle and activity book drive to benefit the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Services of Memphis.

The drive will be Sept. 1-22 at the hospital (4100 Austin Peay Hwy, Memphis). The hospital will be collecting new puzzles with 100 large pieces or fewer, adult coloring books and word search books for the organization. Donations will be accepted during the hours of 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Alzheimer’s and Dementia Services of Memphis provides safe, stimulating day programs for those living with Alzheimer’s or related disorders and to provide support, education and relief to the caregivers and families. The puzzles and coloring books will be used as therapeutic and stimulating activities for the clients served by the organization.

For more information about the drive, email gloria.fagan@healthsouth.com.

HealthSouth Rehabilitation Hospital-North is a 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital that offers comprehensive inpatient rehabilitation services. See more information at healthsouthnorthmemphis.com.