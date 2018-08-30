Events News Bartlett’s sunset cinema By Carolyn Bahm 5 days ago The Bartlett Station Movies in the Park series attracts guests from the area for a free family-friendly movie and a place to picnic and play. A free screening of “Cars,” a blanketful of snacks and an evening out with family at W.C. Freeman Park in Bartlett Friday were enough to keep these three Memphis children all smiles. From left, they are Mariya Anderson, 7; Maci Anderson, 6; and Tony Gatling, 7. Photos by Carolyn Bahm. At right, part of the appeal for the free Bartlett Station Movies in the Park program is that children can run around the park, turn cartwheels and play until the sun sets and the movie begins. These two were on hand for a screening of “Cars” on Friday. The next movie, “Wonder Woman,” will be on Sept. 7. Above, the popular Bartlett Station Movies in the Park are supported by sponsors who keep these family-friendly events free, such as Friday’s showing of “Cars” at W.C. Freeman Park. See about upcoming movies, sponsors, vendors and more at https://www.facebook.com/BartlettParkMovies. At right, part of the appeal for the free Bartlett Station Movies in the Park program is that children can run around the park, turn cartwheels and play until the sun sets and the movie begins. These two were on hand for a screening of “Cars” on Friday. The next movie, “Wonder Woman,” will be on Sept. 7. Share this:Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Tags: bartlett, Bartlett Station Movies in the Park Continue Reading Previous Donate puzzles, activity books for people with dementia, Alzheimer’s