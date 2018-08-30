Bartlett improves to 2-0 by beating Bolton

By Theron Malone 5 days ago
In Friday’s Battle for the Real BHS, the visiting Bartlett Panthers scored a big 54-0 victory over the Bolton Wildcats. In their next game, the Panthers will clash with the Collierville Dragons in a 6A Region 7 match at 7 p.m. on Friday. Bartlett will attempt to move on its 2-0 season record. The Dragons enter the match with a 1-1 record after their 9-6 non-league win over Center Hill. The Wildcats (0-2) will now prepare for their match against Brighton. The Cardinals enter the 5A Region 8 match with a 0-2 record. In their last match, Brighton was crushed by Dyersburg 42-7 in a non-league match. PICTURED: Bartlett’s Bryan Whitehead goes up for the interception. Photo by Theron Malone
