Preps Sports Bartlett improves to 2-0 by beating Bolton By Theron Malone 5 days ago In Friday’s Battle for the Real BHS, the visiting Bartlett Panthers scored a big 54-0 victory over the Bolton Wildcats. In their next game, the Panthers will clash with the Collierville Dragons in a 6A Region 7 match at 7 p.m. on Friday. Bartlett will attempt to move on its 2-0 season record. The Dragons enter the match with a 1-1 record after their 9-6 non-league win over Center Hill. The Wildcats (0-2) will now prepare for their match against Brighton. The Cardinals enter the 5A Region 8 match with a 0-2 record. In their last match, Brighton was crushed by Dyersburg 42-7 in a non-league match. PICTURED: Bartlett’s Bryan Whitehead goes up for the interception. Photo by Theron Malone Share this:Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Tags: Bartlett Panthers, BHS Bartlett High School, Bolton High School, Bolton Wildcats, football, high school football Continue Reading Previous 2018 Journal West 10 Media Power 10 – Week 3Next Links champion