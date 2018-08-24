Tigers handle Pharoahs

By Kevin Lewter 1 hour ago
The Arlington Tigers started the season as if in mid-season form Friday night and beat Raleigh-Egypt 56-18 at home. Senior running back Kenneth Walker had five rushing touchdowns in the game and the Pharoahs never truly challenged. The Tigers will host St. George’s this Friday at 7 p.m. PICTURED: Arlington’s Jorge Avalos breaks up a pass intended for Pharoah wide receiver Eric Braggs Jr. Photo by Thomas Sellers Jr.
