Preps Sports Tigers handle Pharoahs By Kevin Lewter 1 hour ago The Arlington Tigers started the season as if in mid-season form Friday night and beat Raleigh-Egypt 56-18 at home. Senior running back Kenneth Walker had five rushing touchdowns in the game and the Pharoahs never truly challenged. The Tigers will host St. George's this Friday at 7 p.m. PICTURED: Arlington's Jorge Avalos breaks up a pass intended for Pharoah wide receiver Eric Braggs Jr. Photo by Thomas Sellers Jr.