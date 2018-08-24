Reported gun crimes drop significantly for first half of 2018

Reported crimes with guns were down significantly during the first half of this year compared to the past two years in the city of Memphis and unincorporated parts of Shelby County, according to figures from the Project Safe Neighborhoods G.U.N. (Government United for Non-Violence) Uniit.

The following crimes with guns were reported for January through June for these three years:

2,405 reported in 2018

2,840 reported in 2017

2,625 reported in 2016

That is a 15.3 percent drop from 2017 and an 8.4 percent drop from 2016 compared to the same period this year.

The reduction in reported crimes with guns is consistent with the reduction in reported violent crimes. During the first half of this year, reported violent crimes were down 8.1 percent in the city of Memphis compared to last year and down 6.4 percent countywide, according to preliminary figures from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The reduction occurred in all four major categories – murders, rapes, robberies, and aggravated assaults.