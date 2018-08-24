Man indicted in shooting deaths of 2 teens in Berclair

Aug. 17, 2018 – A 19-year-old man has been indicted on two counts of premeditated first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of two teens in the Berclair area of northeast Memphis, Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich said Friday.

Antonio Turner is being held without bond in the deaths of Nicholas Millican, 18, and Audrea Reed, 17, who were shot multiple times on the afternoon of Feb. 9 this year while walking in the 3800 block of Macon Road near Maria Street.

Millican was pronounced dead at the scene. Reed was taken to Regional One Health where she died the next day.

Witnesses said the gunman lured the victims behind a business, began arguing with them and then pulled a gun and began shooting. He then escaped on a bicycle.

Investigators developed information that Turner, a gang member known as “T.O.,” was the gunman and arrested him on Feb. 22 at a residence in the 300 block of Hollowell Avenue near Riverside Avenue.

The case is being handled by Asst. Dist. Atty. Carla Taylor of the DA’s Crime Strategies Prosecution Unit which incorporates and expands the work of the Multi-Agency Gang Unit, the Organized Crime Unit, Project Safe Neighborhood/Gundone, GunStat, the Safe Streets Task Force and the Violent Crime Unit.