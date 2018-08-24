Local companies join fight against cancer

On[/dropcap/ Sept. 15, West Cancer Center’s signature fundraising event West Fight On will be at Shelby Farms Park.

The event includes a full suite of fitness activities, including three different cycling distances, a 5K run and a 1-mile walk culminating with post- race festivities in Celebration Village. Festivities will include vendors, sponsors, children’s activities, brunch from Chef Ryann Trimm of Sunrise, entertainment by Blue Day Band and Children’s musician Andrew Best, and touching tributes to honor and remember those affected by cancer.

“In the past five years, this event has grown into a vision that has surpassed all our expectations,” said Dr. Brad Somer, medical oncologist at West Cancer Center and one of the co-founders of the event.

“While our central goal remains to raise the critical funds necessary to support innovative research and comprehensive patient services, our hope is that we can continue to engage more community members as participants in the event and advocates for our cause.”

Several businesses and restaurants around town are becoming advocates for the cause by creating a Fighter Wall for customers to donate and write their name on a Fighter Glove to show support for the fight against cancer, to honor or remember loved ones affected by cancer and to raise awareness and funds for West FIGHT ON.

Gould’s Salon & Spa is a sponsor for the second year in a row with the “Gould’s Cuts Cancer” team.

Their employees are actively engaged and focused on selling gloves at all 13 locations to help raise more money. Anyone interested in supporting Gould’s Cuts Cancer team can donate to their team online.

Melissa Williams, managing director for Gould’s Salon & Spa, said, “Here at Gould’s, many of our employees, friends, family and clients have been touched by cancer including me – I’m a survivor. It’s a great cause and an easy way to give back. We love seeing the gloves on the wall in the salons/spas.”

ATC Fitness is selling gloves at all 18 locations across the Mid-South.

Doc’s Wine, Spirits & More at 6645 Poplar Ave. in Germantown near Poplar Kirby is also selling gloves, along with Southern Security Credit Union and Simmons Bank locations in the Memphis Metro area.

Maciel’s Tortas & Tacos, both locations on South Main Street and on Highland, will be selling gloves.

In addition, Pimentos Kitchen + Market at 6450 Poplar Ave. in East Memphis is selling gloves. The business is also hosting give-back nights on Tuesdays in August, when they will donate 20 percent of all sales to UT West Institute for Cancer Research.

With the support of companies like these, the call to action for the community is clear: To raise funds – and awareness – in the face of cancer. Any business interested in creating its own Fighter Wall can contact Jordan Walker at jwalker1@westclinic.com.

“While this event is focused on various fitness components, the intent is much bigger,” said Stephanie Simpson, vice president of administration at New South Capital Management Inc. and the event chair for a second year in a row. “We see this as a movement – a mobilization of all members of our community in the fight against cancer. It is almost impossible to find someone who has not been impacted by this disease. Join us as we celebrate, remember and fight on to raise the necessary and critical funds to support cancer patients, right here in the Mid-South.”

Anyone interested in participating can register online at westfighton.org. Once registered, participants are equipped with numerous tools and resources to share their participation – and fundraising goals – with family, friends and community. All this information is available in detail on the West Fight On website.

GRAHAM SWEENEY is the editor of The Collierville Independent and The Shelby Sun Times. Contact him at graham.sweeney@journalinc.com or (901) 433-9138.