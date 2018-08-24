Journal West 10 Media POWER 10 Rankings 2018 – Week 2

The teams from the coverage area — including Arlington, Bartlett, Cordova, Collierville, Germantown, Millington and South Tipton County — are eligible for the Journal West 10 Media Power 10 rankings. Each week throughout 2018, see how the poll shakes out. Here are the rankings heading into Week 2.

WEEK TWO

1. Germantown (1-0)

W 38-6 @ Jackson North Side

Next Game: vs. Houston

2. Briarcrest (1-0)

(W 23-14 @ White Station)

Next Game: vs. Goodpasture

3. Arlington

(W 56-18 vs. Raleigh-Egypt)

Next Game: vs. St. George’s

4. FACS

(W 47-6 vs. Douglass)

Next Game: @ Covington

5. Cordova

(W 21-14 vs. Southaven)

Next Game: vs. Southwind

6. St. Benedict

(W 34-19 vs. Kingsbury)

Next Game: vs. Overton

7. Bartlett

(W 63-22 vs. Overton)

Next Game: @ Bolton

8. Houston

(W 34-14 vs. Brighton)

Next Game: @ Germantown

9. ECS

(W 13-10 vs. Knoxville Webb)

Next Game: vs. Hillcrest

10. Millington

(W 21-13 vs. Bolton)

Next Game: @ Munford

WEEK ONE

Germantown

Briarcrest

Arlington

FACS

Cordova

St. Benedict

Collierville

St. George’s

Munford

Bartlett