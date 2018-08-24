Journal West 10 Media POWER 10 Rankings 2018 – Week 2
The teams from the coverage area — including Arlington, Bartlett, Cordova, Collierville, Germantown, Millington and South Tipton County — are eligible for the Journal West 10 Media Power 10 rankings. Each week throughout 2018, see how the poll shakes out. Here are the rankings heading into Week 2.
WEEK TWO
1. Germantown (1-0)
W 38-6 @ Jackson North Side
Next Game: vs. Houston
2. Briarcrest (1-0)
(W 23-14 @ White Station)
Next Game: vs. Goodpasture
3. Arlington
(W 56-18 vs. Raleigh-Egypt)
Next Game: vs. St. George’s
4. FACS
(W 47-6 vs. Douglass)
Next Game: @ Covington
5. Cordova
(W 21-14 vs. Southaven)
Next Game: vs. Southwind
6. St. Benedict
(W 34-19 vs. Kingsbury)
Next Game: vs. Overton
7. Bartlett
(W 63-22 vs. Overton)
Next Game: @ Bolton
8. Houston
(W 34-14 vs. Brighton)
Next Game: @ Germantown
9. ECS
(W 13-10 vs. Knoxville Webb)
Next Game: vs. Hillcrest
10. Millington
(W 21-13 vs. Bolton)
Next Game: @ Munford
WEEK ONE
Germantown
Briarcrest
Arlington
FACS
Cordova
St. Benedict
Collierville
St. George’s
Munford
Bartlett