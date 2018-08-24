Horoscopes for Aug. 26-Sept. 1, 2018

See your horoscope for the week of Aug. 26-Sept. 1.

ARIES (March 21–April 20): If you want to get out and see the sights, you have to plan an excursion, Aries. Start planning a vacation and don’t forget to invite a pal along for the trip.

TAURUS (April 21–May 21): Do not be quick to accept the word “no,” Taurus. If you are seeking a promotion, it may take another round of negotiations to sell your position to a supervisor.

GEMINI (May 22–June 21): Gemini, some things are at play and you may need to gather some facts. Don’t try to piece things together, but rather start at the beginning and get a comprehensive view.

CANCER (June 22–July 22): You have to hunker down and work through tasks that hold little interest for you, Cancer. Success comes from tending to all of the details, even those that are less interesting.

LEO (July 23–Aug. 23): Plenty of opportunities to make big changes are on the horizon, Leo. You need to figure out what it is you want to do with yourself and where to make change.

VIRGO (Aug. 24–Sept. 22): Virgo, sit quietly aside and let others talk while you listen. Listening can be a great way to learn about others as well as yourself. Use this time wisely.

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23): Libra, indecisiveness may cost you in the days ahead. Try to come to a decision on an important situation so you can begin moving forward once again.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 22): Sometimes you don’t see the purpose behind certain actions, Scorpio. Don’t hesitate to ask questions to clear things up. Forge ahead and things will become clearer.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23–Dec. 21): Sooner or later, if you try different things you are bound to stumble on the right course of action, Sagittarius. It just may take longer than you initially expected.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 20): Don’t worry if you cannot get your act together just yet, Capricorn. You will find your groove soon enough and everything will ultimately fall in place.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21–Feb. 18): Some things can’t be avoided forever, Aquarius. If you feel like you are running away from problems or things you don’t like, you may need to confront them.

PISCES (Feb. 19–March 20): Funny things happen when you least expect them, Pisces. Just when you may have thought a situation was dire, some fun will change your opinion.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Aug. 26: Keke Palmer, actress (25)

Aug. 27: Tom Ford, fashion designer (57)

Aug. 28: Florence Welch, singer (32)

Aug. 29: Carla Gugino, actress (47)

Aug. 30: Cameron Diaz, actress (46)

Aug. 31: Richard Gere, actor (69)

Sept. 1: Lily Tomlin, actress (79)